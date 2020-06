John, a well-respected Geothermal Engineer from the Mill Bay/Duncan area, will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Yvonne; siblings Irene, Carron (Rob) and Keith (Anna); niece Cheryl and nephew Todd (Angela); great-niece Jorja and great-nephew Jace; aunts; cousins and many friends; his “Westy”, and Porche 914. He is predeceased by his father John Sr. and step-dad George. Being mindful of current social considerations, please email johnberkesmemorial@yahoo.com for details on virtual attendance of John’s celebration of life. On line memorial book at carefuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to heartandstroke.ca