John Berkes
January 27, 1949 - June 16, 2020
John, a well-respected Geothermal Engineer from the Mill Bay/Duncan area, will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Yvonne; siblings Irene, Carron (Rob) and Keith (Anna); niece Cheryl and nephew Todd (Angela); great-niece Jorja and great-nephew Jace; aunts; cousins and many friends; his “Westy”, and Porche 914. He is predeceased by his father John Sr. and step-dad George. Being mindful of current social considerations, please email johnberkesmemorial@yahoo.com for details on virtual attendance of John’s celebration of life. On line memorial book at carefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to heartandstroke.ca

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
