BUNYAN, John July 1, 1925 - April 13, 2020 John Bunyan was a man of many talents. Growing up in small town Alberta during the depression gave him an opportunity to develop his independence, work ethic and spirit of adventure. From a start trapping muskrats and splitting wood for senior citizens to eventually managing the family hardware business, he followed varied career paths. After completing high school he enlisted in the RCAF in 1944. Upon his discharge from the airforce he spent his clothing allowance on an engagement ring to present to his high school sweetheart, Betty Rigby. They were married in July 1946 in a loving bond that lasted almost 74 years. In 1966, he decided that new opportunities awaited his family and relocated from small town Wembley to big city Victoria. His optimistic vision proved very successful for all. He will be remembered as an out-going man with a sincere smile, an ability to chat with all ages and a ready sense of humour. He loved cookies of all sizes and flavours, and was a keen competitor in badminton, curling, and golf. Bridge games with friends were also a favourite pastime. In his retirement years, he enjoyed RV travelling and overseas trips. Retirement also made time for gardening, with potatoes and tomatoes being his speciality. Devoted to the well-being of his family he also contributed to his community. Honesty and integrity were his trademarks and were reflected in the respect given him by his business partners, clients and friends. He was cherished and will be greatly missed by his wife Betty, son Greg (Pinder Cheema) and daughters Rhonda Hunter (Jerry), Rosalyn Gutierrez (Robert), granddaughters Leanne Gutierrez and Nicole Bunyan, grandson Bob Gutierrez and great-grandchildren Brayden and Taya Herman. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at RJH for their kindness and support.





