It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather John (Iain) Campbell. Iain was a devoted husband, father and grandfather; and will forever remain Patti's true love and soulmate. The world lost a gentle soul, a voice of reason, a mischievous teaser, a father, grandfather, lover and friend. Iain leaves behind his beloved life partner Patti; his children Sarah (Ken), Katie (Nick), Andrew (Sara). Iain's greatest joy was being a 'Poppy' to his six grandchildren; Julia, Ethan, Jonathan, Georgia, Ruby and Elias.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020