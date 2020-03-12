John (Iain) CAMPBELL (July 22, 1955 - March 07, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John (Iain) CAMPBELL.
Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather John (Iain) Campbell. Iain was a devoted husband, father and grandfather; and will forever remain Patti's true love and soulmate. The world lost a gentle soul, a voice of reason, a mischievous teaser, a father, grandfather, lover and friend. Iain leaves behind his beloved life partner Patti; his children Sarah (Ken), Katie (Nick), Andrew (Sara). Iain's greatest joy was being a 'Poppy' to his six grandchildren; Julia, Ethan, Jonathan, Georgia, Ruby and Elias.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.