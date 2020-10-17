1/1
John Carbert
CARBERT, John November 30, 1955 - October 9, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and happy memories our family announces the passing of John at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. John is survived by his wife Ruth, son Adrian, grandson Archer and sister Jane. John will be missed by many. John loved his family, all dogs, trout fishing, feeding the birds and working in his garden. The family would like to thank the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and the Victoria Cancer Agency for the wonderful care they provided John. Due to Covid 19, an opportunity to celebrate John's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local pet shelter or SPCA in John's name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
