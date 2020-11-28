1/1
John Carl EASTLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully in Victoria BC at age 72, life-mate Nancy and loving son Orion by his side. He leaves behind beloved siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A devoted and engaged parent, John coached T-ball, chaperoned school trips, and taxied to swimming/skating lessons.

John was a keen traveller who lived in three different provinces. Careers included meditation teacher, bookstore owner, and financial planning director.

He held many volunteer positions such as museum guide, political campaigner, and Coast Guard Auxiliary member.

John's greatest pleasure was going on "walking adventures." This flamboyant flaneur is now on the Greatest Adventure of all, cheered on, yet dearly missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved