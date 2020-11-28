Died peacefully in Victoria BC at age 72, life-mate Nancy and loving son Orion by his side. He leaves behind beloved siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews.



A devoted and engaged parent, John coached T-ball, chaperoned school trips, and taxied to swimming/skating lessons.



John was a keen traveller who lived in three different provinces. Careers included meditation teacher, bookstore owner, and financial planning director.



He held many volunteer positions such as museum guide, political campaigner, and Coast Guard Auxiliary member.



John's greatest pleasure was going on "walking adventures." This flamboyant flaneur is now on the Greatest Adventure of all, cheered on, yet dearly missed by all.



