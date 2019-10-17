EDWARDS, John Charles 11 July 1951 - 1 September 2019 John will be sorely missed by his wife Barbara Edwards, children Bob (Ashley) Edwards, Lisa Conibear, grand daughter Honora, sisters Margaret (Jeff) Eagle and Patricia (Darrell) Batten, nieces, nephews, great niece and nephew, and great great nephew. An afternoon of Celebration and Remembrance will be held at Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Sunday, 20th October 2019 from 1-3 p.m. Donations will be welcomed by BC Amateur Sport Fund - BC Sailing Sport Development Fund (P0068) or the charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019