LYONS, John Charles "Charlie" October 25, 1928 - December 8, 2019 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Charlie. He died December 8, with his long-time and much-loved girlfriend, Ruthie, by his side. Charlie's health had been declining over the past year due to, recently discovered, pancreatic cancer. Charlie grew up in Ladner and Burnaby. After graduating from UBC as a fisheries biologist, he enjoyed a long and influential career. He began working in fish hatcheries at Cultus Lake and later becoming supervisor of the Loon Creek and Summerland hatcheries. In 1958 he was made Regional Fisheries Director of the Prince George area. He moved to Nanaimo in 1966 and became Regional Manager with the Fish and Wildlife Branch in 1971. He remained in that position until 1979 when he was made Regional Director for the Ministry of Environment. Charlie retired in 1984; but went on to volunteer with the Canadian Executive Services Organization and traveled to China, Colombia and Costa Rica as a fish hatchery consultant. He enjoyed a long, happy retirement and walked regularly with many close friends he met through his "walking group". Charlie will be lovingly remembered by girlfriend Ruth (McHaffie) and her family; his sister Marilyn (Brown), nieces Tracy (and Blake), Kathy (and Lyndon), nephews Michael (and Colleen), Steven (and Jasmine); and grand-nieces and nephews Brandyn, Jennifer, Nicholas, Cole, Kurtis, Alex and Kiefer; as well as countless friends and former colleagues. He is predeceased by parents Ron and Gwendoline Lyons (nee Power); and brother, Barry (Barb). A "celebration of Charlie's life" will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of First Memorial Funeral Services 1720 Bowen Road, Nanaimo, B.C. Charlie was loved and respected by so many, and his loss will leave a huge void. Please visit







