Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C.S. EDWARDS. View Sign Obituary

In the presence of his beloved family, John Crispo Symons Edwards, 87, passed away after a brief illness.



Born in Ottawa to John Crispo Inglis and Dorothy (Symons) Edwards, he was raised on both coasts, thanks to his father’s naval career. He went on to pursue accounting studies at Victoria College and the University of British Columbia, where he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.



He went on to obtain the Certified General Accountant designation, and spent his working life primarily in the federal public service, retiring in 1999.



A believer in heritage preservation in Victoria, he restored his own home to its original 1903 condition and served as the treasurer of the Hallmark Heritage Society since 1976. More recently, he was involved in the restoration and conversion of Fairfield’s Ross Bay Villa.



His community service was recognized in 2002, when he won the CGA Community Service Award.



In addition to his long career of public and volunteer work, he was deeply dedicated to his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Helen, four children: John (Heather), Susie (Jessie), Edie (Dave) and Diana (Andrew). He is the loving grandpa to three surviving grandchildren Brooklynn, Aaron and Dylan with one more expected later this year. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Susan and grandchild Caden, who both died in infancy.



We will miss his sharp sense of humour, particularly when telling bewildered phone callers they were “looking well” or offering neighbourhood passers-by a paintbrush when he was up a ladder adding another coat to our home on Linden.



We are forever indebted to the lessons he taught us. We all have a deep love of travel and the outdoors from summers spent on Hornby Island, road trips up the west coast and throughout B.C. We learned the value of hard work in balance with living life’s moments. He spent many weekends fulfilling his passion for renovation ensuring he always took time to relax in front of the TV for Hockey Night in Canada and the news. As kids, we could count on Dad’s sweet tooth for treats whether that be a dozen donuts with a few missing or stealing caramels and chocolate bars from his pockets after work.



We would like to thank Dr. Robin Norris, Carla Vidal and the excellent nursing and support staff of Floor 4S at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their support, as well as the workers of Home Instead for their assistance over the past several months.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hallmark Heritage Society.



A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Union Club (805 Gordon St.).



Stand easy. The sun’s over the yardarm.

In the presence of his beloved family, John Crispo Symons Edwards, 87, passed away after a brief illness.Born in Ottawa to John Crispo Inglis and Dorothy (Symons) Edwards, he was raised on both coasts, thanks to his father’s naval career. He went on to pursue accounting studies at Victoria College and the University of British Columbia, where he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.He went on to obtain the Certified General Accountant designation, and spent his working life primarily in the federal public service, retiring in 1999.A believer in heritage preservation in Victoria, he restored his own home to its original 1903 condition and served as the treasurer of the Hallmark Heritage Society since 1976. More recently, he was involved in the restoration and conversion of Fairfield’s Ross Bay Villa.His community service was recognized in 2002, when he won the CGA Community Service Award.In addition to his long career of public and volunteer work, he was deeply dedicated to his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Helen, four children: John (Heather), Susie (Jessie), Edie (Dave) and Diana (Andrew). He is the loving grandpa to three surviving grandchildren Brooklynn, Aaron and Dylan with one more expected later this year. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Susan and grandchild Caden, who both died in infancy.We will miss his sharp sense of humour, particularly when telling bewildered phone callers they were “looking well” or offering neighbourhood passers-by a paintbrush when he was up a ladder adding another coat to our home on Linden.We are forever indebted to the lessons he taught us. We all have a deep love of travel and the outdoors from summers spent on Hornby Island, road trips up the west coast and throughout B.C. We learned the value of hard work in balance with living life’s moments. He spent many weekends fulfilling his passion for renovation ensuring he always took time to relax in front of the TV for Hockey Night in Canada and the news. As kids, we could count on Dad’s sweet tooth for treats whether that be a dozen donuts with a few missing or stealing caramels and chocolate bars from his pockets after work.We would like to thank Dr. Robin Norris, Carla Vidal and the excellent nursing and support staff of Floor 4S at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their support, as well as the workers of Home Instead for their assistance over the past several months.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hallmark Heritage Society.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Union Club (805 Gordon St.).Stand easy. The sun’s over the yardarm. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close