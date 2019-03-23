Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Currie. View Sign

CURRIE, John On Monday, February 18, 2019, John Currie, loving husband and father of three children and stepfather of five, lost his fight with cancer and passed away at age 80. He will be sorely missed. John was born on January 10, 1939, in Vancouver, B.C. to Archie and Edna (Collins) Currie. John joined the B.C. Government in 1967 and became an Assistant Deputy to the Minister of Tourism. He later formed a consulting company and provided his services to the B.C. Fire Chiefs' Association and various fire departments in B.C. and the U.S. He married Merle Dawson in 1958 and they raised three sons. In 1977 John married Diane Donovan and he became a stepfather to her four children. He married Tone Staten in 2013 and gained another stepchild. John was a strong believer in volunteering and donated much of his time to many service clubs and Foundations throughout his life. He also loved the warmth of Arizona and spent many months there during the winter. He loved to paint and became an avid woodworker later in life. John was preceded in death by his father Archibald, his mother, Edna, and his wife, Diane. He is survived by three brothers, Alexander, Donald and Robert; his wife, Tone; three sons, Gordon, Douglas, David; five stepchildren, Lynda Larry, Lori, Lisa, Shane; and 13 grandchildren. A private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at some future date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.





CURRIE, John On Monday, February 18, 2019, John Currie, loving husband and father of three children and stepfather of five, lost his fight with cancer and passed away at age 80. He will be sorely missed. John was born on January 10, 1939, in Vancouver, B.C. to Archie and Edna (Collins) Currie. John joined the B.C. Government in 1967 and became an Assistant Deputy to the Minister of Tourism. He later formed a consulting company and provided his services to the B.C. Fire Chiefs' Association and various fire departments in B.C. and the U.S. He married Merle Dawson in 1958 and they raised three sons. In 1977 John married Diane Donovan and he became a stepfather to her four children. He married Tone Staten in 2013 and gained another stepchild. John was a strong believer in volunteering and donated much of his time to many service clubs and Foundations throughout his life. He also loved the warmth of Arizona and spent many months there during the winter. He loved to paint and became an avid woodworker later in life. John was preceded in death by his father Archibald, his mother, Edna, and his wife, Diane. He is survived by three brothers, Alexander, Donald and Robert; his wife, Tone; three sons, Gordon, Douglas, David; five stepchildren, Lynda Larry, Lori, Lisa, Shane; and 13 grandchildren. A private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at some future date. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close