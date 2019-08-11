Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. (Jack) WHITE. View Sign Obituary





His wife Irene, daughter Teresa, son John, his wife Susan and their children Jaymes Douglas, Johnathan Daniel and Natalie Elizabeth will miss Jack's stories, his dry humour, his wisdom and sports knowledge and most of all him.



Jack, as he was universally known, lived a full, active and interesting life. Growing up in



President of the Mess, catcher for the softball team during summer and goalie for the hockey team in winter, Jack continued playing and coaching for a number of years after his retirement from the Army. When playing in the Stuffy McInnis league, Jack was feared by pitchers and outfielders because he was a known home run hitter. When asked by his children why he hit so many home runs his answer was that he had to hit the ball far because he couldn't make it to first base otherwise.



Upon retirement from the Army Jack became the Sports Coordinator for the Corporation of the Township of Esquimalt. Draw master for bonspiels, a deft hand pouring beer at the Crows Nest or dishing up baron of beef or scalloped potatoes at banquets, Jack was also known to quell a fight by only looking at the combatants.



Jack and Irene, through careful planning, were both able to take early retirement and enjoyed curling, lawn bowling and golfing in the "warm lands" of North Cowichan. As a member of the Cowichan Golf and Country Club, Jack was able to enjoy golf to his full capacity, often playing 3-4 times a week in the early years. A scrupulous scorekeeper, Jack took the title of Senior's Champion one year with a "scintillating 64" according to media reports.



Husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend. An honourable man and gentle man whose loss leaves us all poorer.



At the request of Jack there will be no service.

