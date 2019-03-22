Jack passed away peacefully at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, his sons Michael and Dennis of Victoria and Brian of Vancouver, step-son Ian Secord of Maple Ridge, step-daughter Gail Secord of Mill Bay, step-son Doug Secord of Victoria, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Jack was a sailing enthusiast who built and sailed boats competitively and cruised the local waters as far north as Alaska. He shared this passion with his family and we will all miss his infectious laugh. Private celebration of life.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019