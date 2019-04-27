Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David McDICKEN. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

McDICKEN, John David September 22, 1939 - April 18, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John, loving husband, father, and grandfather ("Papa"). John passed away April 18th at Saanich Peninsula Extended Care surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Maxine; his daughter, Julie (Charles) Nowakowski; son, Jason (Paige) McDicken and his grandchildren, Christian (Devon), Sierra, Sam and Will. John was born on September 22, 1939 in Vancouver, BC where he resided with family throughout his childhood and developed numerous lifelong friendships. He started his working career in Vancouver before transferring to Victoria in 1960 where he met and married Maxine in 1963. His employment spanned decades, working at Heaney Cartage/Johnston Terminals from 1956-1974 followed by the Province of BC from 1974-1997 working in various areas of the Motor Vehicle Branch. His last few years of work led him to Nanaimo where he retired in 1997 and enjoyed the things he loved most. He golfed almost daily, enjoyed walks with his furry friend, Elliot, and taught himself how to cook! Hobbies throughout his life included golf, fishing, camping, woodworking, waxing his vehicles, playing cards and vacationing with family and friends. His last few months were full of struggles and he is now at peace and no longer suffering. The family extends their gratitude to the amazing nurses and care aides who embraced John and made this past year at Saanich Peninsula Hospital Extended Care Unit 1 as comfortable as possible. A Celebration of Life for John will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, if desired, a donation may be made to The Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary or to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







