John Dudley Tolman
TOLMAN, John Dudley Passed away peacefully in Duncan with his family by his side on July 28, 2020 at the age of 96. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Predeceased by his daughter Lynne and sons James and Jack; he will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Nadine, daughters Karren Vachon and Roanna McCormack (Darrin), sons Norman and David Tolman (Deborah), granddaughters Traci and Sonja, grandson Ben, and great grandsons Nicholas, Noah, and Brennan. No service has been planned at John's request and in lieu of flowers the family respectfully encourages donations to Cowichan District Hospital Foundation where John was so well cared for these past seven weeks.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan
375 Brae Road
Duncan, BC V9L3T9
