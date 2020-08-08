TOLMAN, John Dudley Passed away peacefully in Duncan with his family by his side on July 28, 2020 at the age of 96. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Predeceased by his daughter Lynne and sons James and Jack; he will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Nadine, daughters Karren Vachon and Roanna McCormack (Darrin), sons Norman and David Tolman (Deborah), granddaughters Traci and Sonja, grandson Ben, and great grandsons Nicholas, Noah, and Brennan. No service has been planned at John's request and in lieu of flowers the family respectfully encourages donations to Cowichan District Hospital Foundation where John was so well cared for these past seven weeks.