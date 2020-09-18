1/1
John E. (Jack) KRUMWIEDE
June 23, 1927 - September 12, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jack Krumwiede. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, he immigrated to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada in 1968.

Jack joined the US Navy at the age of 17 and was a member of the first crew on the USS Midway during WWII. He became a salesman extraordinaire, starting with St. Jude’s Magazines and ending his career in insurance sales, many times as “Salesman of the Year”. Jack’s passion was golf. He competed in amateur tournaments and achieved an amazing 3 hole-in-ones. Cedar Hill Golf Club was his home away from home.

Jack leaves to mourn, Ellen, his loving wife of 73 years, and their six children: John, Jr., Jan (Jack) Kohout, Gail (Glenn) Pritchard, Gary, Lynn (Bill) Rapanos and Julie (Ming) Fitchett. Papa always had time for a chat with his 16 grandchildren, their spouses, and his 23 great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Sadly, predeceased by his beautiful granddaughter, Michelle (Mimi) and great-granddaughter Rosa Faye. We all loved him.

Your foursome is waiting……it’s tee off time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved