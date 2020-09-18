It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jack Krumwiede. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, he immigrated to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada in 1968.



Jack joined the US Navy at the age of 17 and was a member of the first crew on the USS Midway during WWII. He became a salesman extraordinaire, starting with St. Jude’s Magazines and ending his career in insurance sales, many times as “Salesman of the Year”. Jack’s passion was golf. He competed in amateur tournaments and achieved an amazing 3 hole-in-ones. Cedar Hill Golf Club was his home away from home.



Jack leaves to mourn, Ellen, his loving wife of 73 years, and their six children: John, Jr., Jan (Jack) Kohout, Gail (Glenn) Pritchard, Gary, Lynn (Bill) Rapanos and Julie (Ming) Fitchett. Papa always had time for a chat with his 16 grandchildren, their spouses, and his 23 great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Sadly, predeceased by his beautiful granddaughter, Michelle (Mimi) and great-granddaughter Rosa Faye. We all loved him.



Your foursome is waiting……it’s tee off time.



