Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. W. Ansell. View Sign Obituary

ANSELL, John E. W. (1926 - 2019) Born February 12, 1926 in Rutland, BC, Passed away August 16 at the age of 93. John was predeceased by his first wife of 54 years Daphne Sylvia, oldest son John in 2001 (wife Diane) and infant son Wayne; and second wife Lilli. He is survived by daughter Deborah Dash (David) of Nanaimo, son Jim (Chris) ParksvilIe, brother Mike Ansell (Maeve) of Perth, Australia, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very dear friend Robbie Dunn (Calla) of Kamloops. John was an avid golfer, a member at Uplands for many years. He had a remarkable life that Broadcasting enabled him to have. Career broadcaster and "lifetime employee" of Selkirk Communications. Following high school broadcasting, part-time apprenticeship at CKOV Kelowna (1940-42), and three years with the Canadian Army, John was hired by CJVl's Program Manager Dick Batey in 1945 as an announcer. The General Manager at the time was Maurice Vandeleur (Ches) Chesnut. As morning man, alter cycling in on the official company bike, his first on-air duty was to scalp the local paper for the 7 am newscast. After handing over CJVl's official morning man bicycle to his successor, John joined CKWX Vancouver in 1946 as an announcer, thence to Program Manager and ultimately Operations Manager. In that role and those that followed, he watched how technology changed the world of radio. In 1968 John was appointed General Manager of sister station CFAC Calgary. In 1971 he returned to Victoria as President and General Manager of CJVI, a post he held until August 1987 when he decided to take early retirement. He was then named Chairman of CJVI's Advisory Board on which he served until June of 1995. John played an active role in industry affairs and was Chairman of the CAB Board of Directors in 1981-82. He was also the recipient of several honours. In 1983, he was selected Broadcaster of the Year by both the BC Association of Broadcasters and the Broadcast Education Association of Canada, and was also awarded the CAB's Gold Ribbon Award for distinguished service to broadcasting. He was awarded lifetime membership in the Broadcast Education Association in 1987. in 1995, John was conferred with the BC Institute of Technology Distinguished Service Award, and joined the CAB Half-Century Club. John was inducted into the CAB Broadcast Hall of Fame in 1990. There will be no service at this time





ANSELL, John E. W. (1926 - 2019) Born February 12, 1926 in Rutland, BC, Passed away August 16 at the age of 93. John was predeceased by his first wife of 54 years Daphne Sylvia, oldest son John in 2001 (wife Diane) and infant son Wayne; and second wife Lilli. He is survived by daughter Deborah Dash (David) of Nanaimo, son Jim (Chris) ParksvilIe, brother Mike Ansell (Maeve) of Perth, Australia, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very dear friend Robbie Dunn (Calla) of Kamloops. John was an avid golfer, a member at Uplands for many years. He had a remarkable life that Broadcasting enabled him to have. Career broadcaster and "lifetime employee" of Selkirk Communications. Following high school broadcasting, part-time apprenticeship at CKOV Kelowna (1940-42), and three years with the Canadian Army, John was hired by CJVl's Program Manager Dick Batey in 1945 as an announcer. The General Manager at the time was Maurice Vandeleur (Ches) Chesnut. As morning man, alter cycling in on the official company bike, his first on-air duty was to scalp the local paper for the 7 am newscast. After handing over CJVl's official morning man bicycle to his successor, John joined CKWX Vancouver in 1946 as an announcer, thence to Program Manager and ultimately Operations Manager. In that role and those that followed, he watched how technology changed the world of radio. In 1968 John was appointed General Manager of sister station CFAC Calgary. In 1971 he returned to Victoria as President and General Manager of CJVI, a post he held until August 1987 when he decided to take early retirement. He was then named Chairman of CJVI's Advisory Board on which he served until June of 1995. John played an active role in industry affairs and was Chairman of the CAB Board of Directors in 1981-82. He was also the recipient of several honours. In 1983, he was selected Broadcaster of the Year by both the BC Association of Broadcasters and the Broadcast Education Association of Canada, and was also awarded the CAB's Gold Ribbon Award for distinguished service to broadcasting. He was awarded lifetime membership in the Broadcast Education Association in 1987. in 1995, John was conferred with the BC Institute of Technology Distinguished Service Award, and joined the CAB Half-Century Club. John was inducted into the CAB Broadcast Hall of Fame in 1990. There will be no service at this time Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close