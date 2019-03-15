John Edmund Livingston

LIVINGSTON, John Edmund July 21, 1951 (Vancouver, BC) - March 9, 2019 (Victoria, BC) John is survived by his father Edmund and will be sorely missed by wife "Loved One" Maxine; children Jason Carruthers, Ann-Marie, Aubrey Anderson, Mandy (Josh) Razor, Carla Maniple; 4 grandchildren; siblings Mary (Dave), Ann, Jean, Ellen, Bill; his adopted family Calvin (Marie) Hunt, through a ceremony at the Fort Rupert Longhouse; along with many, many relatives and friends. Admired and respected by all that knew him. John was unusually focused and disciplined, with a unique work ethic. A philosophy that had him committed to giving back he was generous with his time, abilities and resources. Those he leaves behind are left with a myriad of wonderful memories of him, his humour and his easy going nature. Service details to be announced. Condolences through carefuneral.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
