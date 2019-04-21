John Edwin (Jack) Bennett

BENNETT, John (Jack) Edwin Born May 4, 1923 and passed away peacefully at The Lodge at Broadmead, April 15, 2019. A World War II veteran who served with the 1st Hussars Regiment. Predeceased by two sisters: Virginia and Mavis, and survived by sister, Eileen, nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the staff at Broadmead Lodge for the care he received. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sands Funeral Home, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
