BENNETT, John (Jack) Edwin Born May 4, 1923 and passed away peacefully at The Lodge at Broadmead, April 15, 2019. A World War II veteran who served with the 1st Hussars Regiment. Predeceased by two sisters: Virginia and Mavis, and survived by sister, Eileen, nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the staff at Broadmead Lodge for the care he received. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sands Funeral Home, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edwin (Jack) Bennett.
Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street
Victoria, BC V8T 4B8
(250) 388-5155
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019