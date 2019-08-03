FLEISCHMAN, John Ervin Died unexpectantly in Victoria on July 31, 2019. John was born in Lindsay, Ontario to Ervin and Mary (Tompkins) Fleischman on October 22, 1932. He was married to the love of his life, Sandra Jean Kelly, in Owen Sound, Ontario on December 29, 1956. He and Sandra had two children: Douglas Robert (later McFayden) and Jill Elizabeth. Jill lived with them and was an invaluable support since 2009. John attended public school in Mattawa, North Bay and Sudbury, then studied Electronics Technology at Ryerson Institute in Toronto. After graduating he entered the then-emerging field of computing - with I.B.M. His subsequent career was all in the area of computer systems - after I.B.M., Massey-Ferguson, two management-consulting firms and, for 23 years, as Director of Control Systems in the Canadian government. At the direction of the family there will be no ceremony, neither religious nor social.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019