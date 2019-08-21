Jack was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. He was a kind, humble and cheerful gentleman as well as an avid fisherman and hunter. He leaves behind his wife Ruth, daughters Kelly and Shelly, son-in-law Don, and his many grandchildren who looked up to him greatly. He will be missed by his brother Milt and of course his cat "Hutch" of 17 years. He joins his son Jack (2018) and daughter Cindy (2007) who both passed unexpectedly. A special thank you to Guy and Jan who were always there for Jack and Ruth, our family is forever grateful. Also a big thank you to Dr. Thompson and hospital staff who treated a great man with dignity and professionalism. Celebration of Life is at 2:00pm at the Sooke Legion on Sunday, August 25th.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 21, 2019