DRISCOLL, John F. October 1939 - August 2020 A career journalist and former staff writer at Peterborough Examiner passed away August 23 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He was 80. John was born in Peterborough to John Driscoll Senior and Bridget McMurray. He attended St. Peter's High School and graduated in 1961 from the University of Toronto and began his journalism career at the Examiner before heading west where he worked at the Victoria Times and the University of Victoria. He later returned to Peterborough and the Examiner bringing his career full circle. John is survived by Linda, his wife of 43 years, his much loved children Matt (Heather), Caitlin (Tim) and Adam (Joanne), stepdaughters Renee Gauthier, Michelle Lambton (James), Alison Gauthier (Peter Mavridis) and Deirdre Snook (Justin), who he loved as his own. He will be missed by his sisters Beverley Maloney (Joe), Sr. Joan Driscoll, Sr. Mary Driscoll, Marilyn Driscoll and Patti Calvert (Rodger). In addition he leaves his adored and adoring grandchildren Renee and Danielle Pelletier, Anthea Mavridis, Malory and Brock Webster, Madison Geary, and John and Clark Driscoll. John is also survived by a close-knit extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. John was an avid golfer and, despite being of sound mind, a lifelong Habs fan. He was small in stature but a juggernaut when it came to Trivial Pursuit, euchre, nailing chip shots from within 100 yards and then missing the tap-in. His poker nights with the boys were his highlights. John loved his family with all his heart. He had a tremendous capacity for kindness, and extended that kindness to everyone he met. He listened, helped in whatever way he could and he genuinely cared. A private funeral mass has been held and a memorial get-together will be planned post-covid. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com