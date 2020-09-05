John, I never had the pleasure of meeting you but I know your grandchildren Johnny and Charkie and your son Matt and his wife Heather really well. You must have been an incredible father to raise such a strong, compassionate and involved son (father).

My son loves your grandchildren so much and I value my friendship with Matt and Heather greatly. They have supported me through some very challenging times and I’m so thankful for them.

They are such a fun and adventurous family and we jump at the chance to spend time with them.

We will be there for them through this difficult time, just know that they are loved!

Lacey DeCaire

Lacey

Friend