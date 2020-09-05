1/1
John F. Driscoll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRISCOLL, John F. October 1939 - August 2020 A career journalist and former staff writer at Peterborough Examiner passed away August 23 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. He was 80. John was born in Peterborough to John Driscoll Senior and Bridget McMurray. He attended St. Peter's High School and graduated in 1961 from the University of Toronto and began his journalism career at the Examiner before heading west where he worked at the Victoria Times and the University of Victoria. He later returned to Peterborough and the Examiner bringing his career full circle. John is survived by Linda, his wife of 43 years, his much loved children Matt (Heather), Caitlin (Tim) and Adam (Joanne), stepdaughters Renee Gauthier, Michelle Lambton (James), Alison Gauthier (Peter Mavridis) and Deirdre Snook (Justin), who he loved as his own. He will be missed by his sisters Beverley Maloney (Joe), Sr. Joan Driscoll, Sr. Mary Driscoll, Marilyn Driscoll and Patti Calvert (Rodger). In addition he leaves his adored and adoring grandchildren Renee and Danielle Pelletier, Anthea Mavridis, Malory and Brock Webster, Madison Geary, and John and Clark Driscoll. John is also survived by a close-knit extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. John was an avid golfer and, despite being of sound mind, a lifelong Habs fan. He was small in stature but a juggernaut when it came to Trivial Pursuit, euchre, nailing chip shots from within 100 yards and then missing the tap-in. His poker nights with the boys were his highlights. John loved his family with all his heart. He had a tremendous capacity for kindness, and extended that kindness to everyone he met. He listened, helped in whatever way he could and he genuinely cared. A private funeral mass has been held and a memorial get-together will be planned post-covid. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 29, 2020
John was a journalist of great integrity. We used to talk about his articles and how the editorial slant would be responsible for the changes from reality that he and I knew on events that he covered. After his retirement we occasionally exchanged views — often via Facebook. He was a perceptive and progressive thinker and writer.
Herb Wiseman
Friend
August 28, 2020
dear linda and family i had the pleasure of knowing john from growing up in east city.you always knew john had a special talent with writing.and he always made you feel comfortable, when you were with him. our last few years with our poker club, will leave me with great memories of him,and the humor that was his alone. when you lose a loved one like john, who touched the lives of those people they know, and knowing them brings us joy and inspiration , and when they;re gone, memories of all they have done, stay with us. god bless you all,and rip john ron and gail mccabe
ronmccabe
Friend
August 27, 2020
John, I never had the pleasure of meeting you but I know your grandchildren Johnny and Charkie and your son Matt and his wife Heather really well. You must have been an incredible father to raise such a strong, compassionate and involved son (father).
My son loves your grandchildren so much and I value my friendship with Matt and Heather greatly. They have supported me through some very challenging times and I’m so thankful for them.
They are such a fun and adventurous family and we jump at the chance to spend time with them.
We will be there for them through this difficult time, just know that they are loved!
Lacey DeCaire
Lacey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved