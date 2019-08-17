Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Fredrick Schaufele. View Sign Obituary

SCHAUFELE, John Fredrick October 3, 1929 - August 12, 2019 John peacefully passed away in Victoria at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his parents, his twin sisters Marion (Len Tonning) and Roberta (John Alder) and his younger brothers Richard (Win) and Alan (Maxine). He is survived by Irita, his wife of 64 years; son David (Yumiko), grandchildren Naomi, Julia and Tyler; and son Douglas, grandchildren Kristie and Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Wilma Bonnell (Tony), and many nieces and nephews. John was born on a homestead near the community of Reno, Alberta. In 1939 his father joined the Army, and in 1940 was transferred to Victoria and the family followed. In 1948, John became an employee with the B.C. Provincial Government first with Lands and Forests, and later as a Personnel and Classification officer with the Government Employees Relations Bureau. He retired in 1984 and enjoyed a long happy retirement, travelling to places he wanted to visit and spending time at his favourite spot on Shawnigan Lake. For John, it was always a sunny day at Shawnigan. At John's request there will be no service. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019

