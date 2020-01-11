Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John George Savrtka. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

SAVRTKA, John George We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of John George Savrtka on December 31st, 2019. He was born July 22nd, 1938 in Drumheller. John graduated from the four year nursing and psych program in 1966, training in Ponoka and subsequently worked 32 years for the federal penitentiary system in Drumheller, Abbotsford and finally settling in Victoria in 1974. John is predeceased by his parents Sofa and Johan Savrtka, and his brother George. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy, three children: Judy, Doug and David, and two grandchildren: Titus (Tara) and Montana along with his sister Sophia, brother Joseph (Donna), sister-in-law Vivian and numerous extended family members. John will be remembered not only for his hard work and dedication but also for his loving and caring nature. He was an avid fan of Hockey and held season tickets to the Royals for as long as his health would allow. He enjoyed time with Family especially the time spent with "his Petey". John will be fondly remembered by all who knew him and missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make donations to the Alzheimer Society of BC and to offer condolences please visit







