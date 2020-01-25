Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Norman" Godfrey. View Sign Obituary

GODFREY, John "Norman" July 3, 1929 to January 18, 2020 J. Norman Godfrey passed away on January 18, 2020 at Nanaimo General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born July 3, 1929 in Vancouver, BC, son of John and Gwendolyn Godfrey (nee Elliot). He grew up in Vancouver during the war years and joined a bugle band and later the Kitsilano Boys Band. Thus began a lifelong love affair with music and Norm became an accomplished musician with both the trombone and piano. Later, when he and his family moved to Nanaimo, he enjoyed many years blowing his horn with the Nanaimo Concert Band, the Nanaimo Stage Band and later the Oceanside Concert Band; remaining a band member till his 89th year. He graduated from UBC in 1953 as a Registered Professional Forester and held numerous management positions during his career with MacMillan Bloedel, first in Vancouver and later on Vancouver Island. There is a stand of old growth forest named the J.N. Godfrey Nature Trail on the shores of Kennedy Lake in memory of his dedicated contribution to forestry management in BC. He was also an avid fisherman throughout his life; first with his Dad, and later with his first wife Shirley and their children. He spent many happy summers fishing at Poett Nook on the Westcoast of Vancouver Island. Norm married Shirley Anne Sutherland on November 21, 1953 and together they raised four children. Dad enjoyed family life and together the family undertook many home improvement projects and cross-country camping trips. He even spent time volunteering as a Boy Scout leader. He also gave back to his community volunteering on the executive of various bands, with his church and was president of the Canadian Diabetes Association in Nanaimo for many years. Norm is predeceased by his first wife Shirley (2006) and is survived by his 4 children, Wendy (Brock), Brian (Shirl), Sandy, and Linda (Mario), as well as eight grandchildren, Kristine, Jay, Nicola, Steven, Michael, Jordan, Christopher and Julia, one great-grandchild, Jack, and his sister Sheila Richardson. Norm is also survived by his second wife Gertrude and 4 stepchildren Elaine (John), Stephen (Joanne), Trevor (Sibylle) and Laura (Mark) and a growing number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Beban Park Social Centre Lounge, 2300 Bowen Road, Nanaimo, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.







