McDONALD, John (Jack) Gordon Jack, 90, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Victoria General Hospital after a sudden stroke at home. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Adele McDonald; his son, Ian McDonald, daughter-in-law Roxanne McDonald, grandchildren Christopher and Lauren McDonald; his daughter, Heather McDonald; his son Doug McDonald and many close friends and family members. Born and raised in Edmonton, the son of Gordon A. McDonald and Elsie M. (McIntosh) McDonald, he was pre-deceased by his sister Dorothy Campbell and brother-in-law Thomas (Tommy) Campbell and niece Karen (Campbell) Stosky. In his early years, Jack grew up on Edmonton's south side attending Garneau and Strathcona High schools. After graduating in 1946, he attended the University of Alberta, studying geology. He met his wife and life-long devoted partner Adele, introduced by family friends, and they were married in 1951 in Kelowna, B.C., returning to Edmonton to establish their family. From his studies, Jack went on to buy his father's business started by his grandfather, J.B. McDonald & Son Contractors Ltd., notably excavating Edmonton Centre, West Edmonton Mall, the Citadel Theatre, the Coliseum and demolishing the Old Post Office, Edmonton Gardens, as well as hundreds of other projects in the Edmonton area. An exemplary son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather and friend, he was a man of faith and integrity and was active in the United and Presbyterian Churches, Kinsmen, K-40, K-60, Rotary and other service clubs including his Men's Prayer Breakfast Group for over 25 years and most recently the Oak Bay United Church Men's Club. Also an avid skier, only hanging up his skis at age 82, he also loved to golf (Edmonton Golf & Country Club and Uplands Golf Club) and followed hockey, football and golf as an enthusiastic fan. At age 60, he and Adele relocated to Victoria for their retirement enjoying renovating and building several homes over the years, always welcoming family and friends with much beloved dogs Tory and Fredda. Over his life he had many opportunities to travel internationally and enjoyed the Arizona lifestyle with homes in Mesa, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. In recent years, trips to Palm Springs, Hawaii, and cruises to South America, Alaska and Spain followed by a remarkable visit in 1981 to the then People's Republic of China. Recently, Jack opted to confront the prospect of an aggressive treatment for lymphoma from which he fully recovered just last year. Forging ahead with life in their new condo, he continued his active life to the end, always embracing the many he loved and cared for and about. A Gathering for Remembrance will be held Sunday, April 7 at 4 o'clock at Uplands Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, your thoughtful donation to The Canadian Cancer Society Research would be very much appreciated.





