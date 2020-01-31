It is with fond remembrance that we announce the passing of John “Jack” Guiney. Jack leaves behind his devoted wife of 61 years, Joan; children John (Lisa), Colleen (Bill), and Patrick (Teresa); 9 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. Born and raised in Victoria, Jack worked for many years in the local dairy industry. He was an avid outdoorsman, golfer, and cherished spectator of his grandkids’ sports. Jack recently celebrated his 90th birthday in true Guiney fashion: surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15th from 2pm-4pm at the Juan de Fuca Senior Citizens' Association (1767 Island Hwy). In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 31, 2020