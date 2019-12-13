Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Guthrie. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

GUTHRIE, John LCol (Retired), OMM, CD John Guthrie LCol (Retired), OMM, CD passed away on December 8th, 2019 at the Victoria General Hospital following unexpected complications due to surgery. John passed away with his "three girls" by his side. He is survived by his wife Lynda, his daughters Mairi (Kevin) and Meigan, his grandchildren Natasha, Robert (Amy), Lia and Madelyn, his great-granddaughters Payton and Maddison. John was also blessed with an extended family in Scotland and an amazing group of friends and colleagues across the globe. John was born (September 27, 1938) in Fettercairn, Scotland and started his career with the British Army as a Scots Guard then immigrated to Canada and joined the Canadian Armed Forces where he traveled the globe with his family. In that time, he had accomplishments that bring great pride to his family and friends. He was a great leader and a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. With many messages coming in about how much love people felt and how much he was admired, one that resonates is "He should be the mould for all good men to be built from." He lived this every day. We would like to say a special thank-you to those at Victoria General Hospital who demonstrated great compassion and care during his stay. Details of a celebration of life will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation in support of Victoria General Hospital in memory of John Guthrie.







