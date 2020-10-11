JAMES, John H. (Jack) After an 18 month battle with prostate cancer, Jack passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020 in RJH. He was born in Britannia Beach, B.C. on June 25, 1929 to Robina and Dick James. He leaves to mourn, his wife, Joan, of 61 years, and their sons John (Barb), Matt (Marty) and daughter Jen (Steve), and 9 grandchildren plus a recent addition to their family, a great-grandchild. Also his sister Robin Alexander and his brother Peter (Elizabeth) plus many nieces and nephews and long-time friends, Linda and Iain Brown. Jack was a career firefighter with the DND Fire Service (1954-1985). He was also a volunteer firefighter and trustee with the View Royal Fire Department for 26 years and served on the View Royal Parks Board. He and Joan would enjoy many annual banquets and then it was back to the old firehall for a party and dance. Yearly, Joan and Jack would take a holiday camping trip in B.C. ...seeing it all. In 1955, Jack won a clinker-built boat in the Solarium Derby catching a 23 lb spring salmon in Saanich Inlet. The boat, which we still have, will be left to a grandson. Jack and Fred Packford were partners in Radiant Lures for 40 years. Some of their lures became "must haves" with fishermen (Army Truck, Cop Car, and Green Ghost hootchies!) Jack had his favorite cars as well - a 1928 Ford Model A and 1955 and 1956 Chevys.We belonged to the Capital City Chevrolet Club and had great times going on tours etc. He also enjoyed his daily morning walks at Esquimalt Lagoon with his scratches and a TH's coffee. Jack led a unique life - well lived, and leaves an empty space in his family's hearts and lives. Joan would like to thank the Island Health Home Care workers who came twice daily, for 15 months, to take care of Jack's needs. Also, nurse Patti, NP's Janice, Lisa and SARAH and RJH staff at 8S. A family service was held October 5th. A donation to Prostate Cancer would be appreciated. Royal Oak Burial Park C.A.R.E Funeral Services







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store