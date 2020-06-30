NEUFIELD, John Harold "Dirk" Dirk passed into the presence of his Lord on June 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Grace Neufield on March 27, 2020 as well as siblings, Mary, Helen and Edward. Dirk is survived by his son, Drew and granddaughter, Amanda. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria. Many thanks to the Veteran's Memorial Lodge (Broadmead) for their kind and patient care during Dirk's stay there. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.