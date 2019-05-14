Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Harvey Rowan. View Sign Obituary

ROWAN, John Harvey January 3, 1951 - May 6, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Rowan, a beloved husband, father and grandfather. John was born in Port Alberni, BC and grew up in Burnaby. He joined the RCMP after high school and was posted to Manitoba, where he met and married his wife. He joined the Saanich Police Department in 1974 and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He loved his work and was very proud to serve. He had great enthusiasm for baseball and coaching youth. John's life will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 45 years, Cathy. He will be missed by his daughter, Kristin and husband, David; his son, Bryan and wife, Leanne; his grandchildren, Ben, Carson and Jenny; his brother, David and wife, Jill; and mother-in-law, Jennie. He was predeceased by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 17 at 1 pm at the Beach House Restaurant, 5109 Cordova Bay Road in Victoria. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please come to honour John. Condolences may be offered to the family at









