It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of our father John Clazie. Predeceased by Betty, his loving wife of 65 years, and his son Mark. John is survived by his daughter Jana Nixon (Michael), sons Sean (Sheria Brown), Scott (Dawn Wilson), grandsons Liam, Tristan, Sascha and Lyndon and his devoted sister Marjorie Fullerton and her extended family. John was born in Windsor Ontario but moved to Illinois to attend university at North Central College earning a BSC in Commerce in 1953. Shortly after completion, John and Betty moved to Vancouver whereupon he started his trucking company Leeder Transport. In 1961 John returned to university at UBC to complete a degree in Education. John very proudly spent the rest of his working life as a teacher at Oak Bay Secondary (3 yrs) and Mount Doug Secondary (23 years). He will be remembered by many of his former students as a compassionate, supportive and caring educator. John was very proud to have developed the Career Exploration programme at Mt. Doug which helped guide the futures of many students. John greatly enjoyed his time with friends at RVYC as well as monthly lunches with his retired colleagues, the "DougOuts". John was a lifelong artisan and builder. After having built their beautiful home in Gordon Head, John enjoyed expressing his boundless creativity through sculpting, jewellery making, photography and carpentry. It is unfortunate that John and Betty will not be here to see some of their finest pieces of jewellery on display at an upcoming Vancouver Art Gallery exhibition this fall.



One of John and Betty's great passions was to travel extensively throughout the world. John led a rich and fulfilling life full of travel, family, friends and a rewarding career. He and Betty created a beautiful home for their family and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have had these two wonderful parents.



John spent the final three and a half years of his life at Sunset Lodge. The love and attention he received during this time was beyond compare. Our family will always be indebted to the Sunset team of caregivers for the dignity and compassion they show to all in their care. Mom and dad are travelling together now.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army so that they may continue with their mission of providing supportive care to those in need.



Service will be held at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Dr. on July 13, 2019 at 2pm

Published in The Times Colonist from June 21 to June 23, 2019

