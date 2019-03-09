Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Scholtz. View Sign

John passed away suddenly at the extraordinary Cardiac Care Unit in the Victoria Royal Jubilee Hospital with his loving wife, Deborah Day, beside him. Born in West Germany, John emigrated to Canada in 1951, growing up in Kitchener and graduating from the University of Waterloo with a B.E.S. (Planning) in 1973. John and Deb met while working at the Kitchener Planning Department in 1972, married in 1983, and were an enduring and unique team. Over his career, John worked for the Ontario Housing Corporation and Ministry of Housing; CMHC, Regional Planning Commission and Police in Calgary; and the City of Vancouver. John had a deep curiosity about the world, reflected in his wide range of interests and opinions. Skiing was a passion. Travels to Europe, Asia, Australia and throughout North America; hiking; stocks; opera; and our Port Moody home were all important to him. John will be fondly remembered and missed by his wife and surviving family, including twin Trudy (Ed) Allensen, Albert (Jane), Matt (Leni) and Ernie Scholtz and their families, as well as the Day family and many kind friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Adalbert, Julia and Emilie Scholtz. Gatherings in Victoria and Kitchener will honour John's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Blood Services or a charity of your choice are appreciated. Remembered with love forever.

Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 9, 2019

