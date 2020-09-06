JAMES, John August 6, 1920 - July 23, 2020 Two weeks short of his 100th birthday, John James passed away as he wished, peacefully at the home he built 60 years ago, family with him. The workshop that held the tools and material to fix, build, repair and invent thingamajigs and whatchamacallits has closed its door for the final time. John used his skills to fabricate campers, repair cars and modify ordinary household items into the extraordinary. John came from the waste-not want-not generation. If he didn't have something, he would make it! What he did not know, he would find out. "Can't" was not in his vocabulary. John emigrated with his family from St. Albans, England, at the age of six, to the Comox Valley. Upon graduation in 1938 he worked in the lumber industry in Bloedel. He went to sea as a deckhand on The Master and studied aircraft maintenance at Brisbane Aviation. John settled in Victoria where he worked as a Machinist for the VMD, then a Machinist and Engineer Estimator for the Dockyards. He finished his career as the first Equipment Control Officer for the BC Vocational Schools System. He was a lifetime member of the American Society for Metals. John was predeceased by his wife of 76 years, Lillian (Babs) in 2018. He leaves behind his son Terry (Joan), daughter Cheryl (George), 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.







