It is with extremely heavy hearts, we announce the loss of our beloved father, husband, grandfather, friend, John Kenneth Theaker, 91 – known all his life as Ken. He lost his battle against age-related illness on Thursday, October 1st at Victoria General Hospital.



Ken served both Saskatchewan and the B.C. communities of Burnaby and Victoria as a funeral director and embalmer. In province, he worked at funeral establishments such as Royal Oak Woodlawn-Bowell, Sands Funeral Home, McCall Bros. and First Memorial. Overall, he spent nearly forty years total in the funeral industry, a vocation he loved.



Ken was happy living in retirement with Marian, his wife of 62 years. He is remembered by all as a principled and genial man – fond of recounting his many life adventures. Though his family will greatly miss him, we are grateful for all the hilarity and light and love he has brought to our lives.



There is no service currently planned, only a private deposition.



