BRAITHWAITE, John Kenneth August 7, 1927 - July 4, 2019 With sadness, we announce the passing of John on July 4th, 2019, following a short illness. This incomparable father, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather leaves a large adoring family who will always cherish sharing his long and happy life. These include his precious partner, Ethel, who made his final years so joyous; sister, Eva; children, Ken (Lani), Deb (Andy), Rod (Hazel), Liam (Heather) and Pam; grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Keir, Jesse, Alana, Spencer, Jacqueline, Lauren, Calvin, Megan and Nolan and, at last count, 12 great grandchildren! John was born near Red Deer, Alberta, the 5th of 6 siblings born to Hazel and Clifford Braithwaite, and raised on the family farm. He graduated from Olds Agricultural College along with brothers, George, Jim and Tom but found his life long career in the oil and gas industry in Alberta. He married and was predeceased by Elaine Unterschultz (Ken, Deb, Rod) in 1985, and Marcia Regan (Liam, Pam) in 2014. He retired to Victoria from Calgary in 1984 and he and Ethel spent his remaining years happily surrounded by new friends at Shannon Oaks. John had a wide range of interests and lived life with gusto and gentle humour. He loved cosmology, geology, science and the natural world. He was a keen outdoorsman and delighted in taking family and friends fishing. John traveled extensively with family and in 2014 he completed a long cherished goal with his son, Ken, to visit 6 continents. But mostly, John loved family and left a legacy of caring and commitment for each other that we'll never forget. Rest in peace GPa - love you forever. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, August 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Shannon Oaks, 2000 Goldsmith Street, Victoria, V8R 0A2. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a wildlife or conservancy organization of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







