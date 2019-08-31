Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Kenneth (Ken) Scott-Polson. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan 187 TRUNK RD Duncan , BC V9L 2P1 (250)-746-5212 Obituary

Ken passed away peacefully August 2, 2019, with his family by his side. Ken was born at Resthaven Hospital, on Resthaven Island in Sidney. He is the son of George and Muriel Scott-Polson who raised their family of three in Cordova Bay, British Columbia. Ken grew up working for his father at the gravel pit they owned in Saanich. He went on to a career as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for 57 years.







Ken married Louisa on March 28, 1959 at the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. The newlyweds set up a home in Cordova Bay. It was there that they raised a family of seven children. Ken was a tireless worker who rarely if ever took a sick day or complained about the long hours. To accommodate his growing family Ken added a second level to their Cordova Bay home. This was accomplished by digging out a basement by hand in the evenings and on weekends. He had a large extended family and he enjoyed the many family gatherings, swimming at Pat Bay and picnics. Ken had a passion for cars, trucks and heavy machinery. He enjoyed gardening and loved his many cats. Ken and Louisa spent many enjoyable years together and were very fond of dinners out and keeping up on current events. Later Ken and Louisa moved to the Sidney area with their final home being near Cowichan Bay. We will all miss Ken's stories of the early days in Saanich.



Ken is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Louisa; sister Charleen Gregorig (Ted); sons Cameron (Julie), Randy and daughters Lori and Valentina (Richard); His grandchildren Kate (Mathew), Danielle (Nico), Oliver, Callam and Nina; great grandchildren Waylon and Wilde. He is predeceased by his sister Audrey Farey, his sons Gregory and Keith, and his daughter April.



The family would like to thank the doctors and ICU nurses of the Cowichan District Hospital for the expert and compassionate care Ken received during his short illness.







A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in the reception room at the Duncan Meadows Golf Course, 6507 N. Rd, Duncan, BC on October 26, 2019 from 2-5pm.



Condolences may be offered online at

