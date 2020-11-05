John Leslie Fryer, CM. Born October 6, 1938, died suddenly at his home in West Molesey, London, U.K. on Sunday, November 1, 2020. John was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Mollie (Steele), and his younger brother, Paul.



A champion of workers' rights and tireless advocate for social justice, John's remarkable career spanned over five decades and several countries.



John is much loved and dearly missed by his wife, Penelope Fryer (Roy), six children: Shelli Fryer, Darren Fryer (Gelay), Blair Fryer (Gaby), Tanis Fryer (Neil), Lisa Briggs (Dennis), Andrew Fryer (Cora) and his thirteen grandchildren.



When John wasn't fighting for workers at the provincial, federal and international levels, he was passionate about cooking, travel, and being engaged in the political process.



John began life in London, England, where he survived air raids during the second world war. After earning his degree from the London School of Economics he emigrated to the USA where he continued his studies and then began a career in the trade union movement. After a trip to Canada in the early 1960's, he decided to move again to what he considered the best country in the world. His work led him to be honoured with the Order of Canada in 1996, "for his contributions to economic and social justice". In retirement he returned to the UK to be with his love, Penny.



He will be missed by many, but his legacy lives on in his many professional accomplishments and his children and grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store