LILLEY, John Leonard (Born June 8, 1933 in Victoria, BC) With great sadness we announce the passing of our dad John on March 2nd, 2019 in Victoria, BC after a year long illness. John is predeceased by his wife Wilma in 2013, infant son John Douglas in 1963, and great-grandson Theo on October 28th, 2018. John is survived by his daughter Debra (Robert) Medwid, grandchildren Jordan, Sean, Jaimie and Emily Medwid, sister Joan Farley, brother Jim (Carol) Lilley and sister-in-laws Pauline, and Anna, brother in-laws Albert, Sidney, and Leonard. He will sadly be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and his loving dog Diesel. John and Wilma married in 1957 in Victoria. John was a professional truck driver until an injury caused a career change and he worked for the Ministry of Finance until his retirement. He was an avid gardener and car collector and loved driving Wilma and Debbie around in his convertible. His favourite pasttime was spending time camping with his best friends Bob and Irene Fouracres and entertaining friends for lunch and coffee in his gazebo. He adored his grandchildren, and his son-in-law Robert was his new bestie after Bob's passing. He continued camping with Robert and Debbie up until his illness. Special thanks to son-in-law Robert, sister Joan, brother Jim, the Fouracre family and the palliative care team at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for the loving care in his time of need. A private burial service and celebration of life was held with family and close friends. Condolences may be offered to the family at







