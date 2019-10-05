Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lindsay Kenneth (Lindsay) Webster. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

WEBSTER, John Lindsay Kenneth (Lindsay) July 9th, 1935 - September 17, 2019 We are sad to say that on the morning of September 17th our beloved husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle, friend, colleague and hero peacefully closed his eyes for the last time. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth, son Ken (Trisha, Rachel and Tatum), daughter Leanne (Breannah and Liam Bugslag), brother Brian (Laurie), nieces, nephews and relatives. Lindsay's life began in Victoria, BC, son of John and Pearl Webster (deceased), and moved to Richmond, BC where, along with summers at the family farm in Coldstream, he grew up with his brothers Herbert (deceased) and Brian and, in high school, met the love of his life, Ruth (Brangwyn). Lindsay played basketball, lacrosse and hockey, skipped a grade, was president of his graduating class and completed his Bachelor of Commerce at UBC in 1958, the same year he and Ruth married. He started a career with Crown Zellerbach in Vancouver eventually transferring to Kelowna in 1963. A few years later, when they transferred him again, he and Ruth decided to stay in Kelowna and raise their family. He embarked on a long and respected career in real estate sales and then development in which he successfully developed many local homes and buildings. In his spare time he enjoyed summers at the lake, winters at Big White, reading, traveling and spending time with his beloved grandchildren, cherished family, good friends and canine companions. He even raced snowmobiles back in the day and won the 1972 BC Championship in his class. His retirement, although cut short, was spent with Ruth in Sidney by The Sea and on their boat Klahanie V around the beautiful coastal waters of BC, which they loved. His giving of time to professional, industry and local associations saw him as a valued member of the community including: Kelowna Kinsman, Kelowna Snowmobile Club Founder & BCSVA - Director, Kelowna Yacht Club - Commodore, Kelowna Division Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board - President, Chamber of Commerce - Director, HUDAC (CHBA) Kelowna, founding member Urban Development Institute Okanagan and a lengthy appointment to the City of Kelowna Advisory Planning Commission. First and foremost Lindsay was a true gentleman, respected for his intelligence, honesty, integrity and leadership. His love for his family superseded any of his commitments. His kindness, warm personality and big smile will be missed by all who knew him. His extended struggle with dementia was a battle he fought with strength and dignity. We would like to especially thank the management and staff at Sidney All Care Residence, and Dr. Michael Vaughn, for their exceptional and unrelenting compassion and care. Lindsay/Dad we will miss you forever and take comfort in knowing that you are now free in body and spirit. Please take a moment to reflect on a life well lived. Arrangements have been made by First Memorial (Victoria, BC). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Saturday, October 12th at 2pm for those who knew Lindsay to drop by and share a story and honour a true friend. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society BC.







