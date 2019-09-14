It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John Holden. Predeceased by infant son Jeffrey, he is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Valerie, his daughter Linda (Tim), his son Roger, sister Joy, brother Colin, and many nieces and nephews.



He was born in Worthing, England in 1944 and immigrated with his family to Calgary in 1957, where he worked for the Hudson's Bay Company and then in the office furniture industry, as well as being greatly involved with the Canadian Institute of Management (CIM), giving many volunteer hours.



A keen sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, and gazing at the stars around the campfire with his family in the mountains of Alberta and British Columbia.



Finally settling with Valerie in Victoria in 1998, a place they loved together, he made many fine friends, such as the coffee gang and the guys in the shop.



He was a good man, ready to help anyone, and we will miss him.



By his request, no service will be held. Should anyone wish, donations to the Cancer Society or charity of your choice will be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

