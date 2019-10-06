Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Shaw. View Sign Obituary

John McDonald Shaw died peacefully August 20, 2019. He was a man of near limitless capacity and ability, who was as comfortable and capable surfing the West Coast waves, driving (and repairing) his ubiquitous Volvo automobiles, undertaking extensive DYI home renovations, or teaching high school math and physics to several generations of students. The teacher in him was served so very well by a remarkably balanced and equanimous mind -he always had time and unlimited patience for any student, young or old. He was a devoted father, grandfather, a loving husband, brother and friend. He was a pure soul who would inevitably give you the benefit of the doubt. He was indeed an inspiration and a role model; he will be greatly missed.

John McDonald Shaw died peacefully August 20, 2019. He was a man of near limitless capacity and ability, who was as comfortable and capable surfing the West Coast waves, driving (and repairing) his ubiquitous Volvo automobiles, undertaking extensive DYI home renovations, or teaching high school math and physics to several generations of students. The teacher in him was served so very well by a remarkably balanced and equanimous mind -he always had time and unlimited patience for any student, young or old. He was a devoted father, grandfather, a loving husband, brother and friend. He was a pure soul who would inevitably give you the benefit of the doubt. He was indeed an inspiration and a role model; he will be greatly missed. Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close