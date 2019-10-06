John McDonald Shaw died peacefully August 20, 2019. He was a man of near limitless capacity and ability, who was as comfortable and capable surfing the West Coast waves, driving (and repairing) his ubiquitous Volvo automobiles, undertaking extensive DYI home renovations, or teaching high school math and physics to several generations of students. The teacher in him was served so very well by a remarkably balanced and equanimous mind -he always had time and unlimited patience for any student, young or old. He was a devoted father, grandfather, a loving husband, brother and friend. He was a pure soul who would inevitably give you the benefit of the doubt. He was indeed an inspiration and a role model; he will be greatly missed.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 6, 2019