1928 - 2020



Athlete, Soldier, Diplomat, Artist



“Big John” was captain of football and varsity sports at both Walkerville Collegiate in Windsor and later at the Royal Military College in Kingston. Upon graduation from RMC as an officer in the Canadian Army he married Kingston born Mary Hawley, who blessed him with three wonderful children.



Following one-year service in Korea he attended Queen’s University and graduated in 1955. His military career postings included Gagetown, Whitehorse, Canadian Army Staff College in Kingston, Ordinance Corps School in Montreal, and Defence Headquarters in Ottawa. He resigned as Major in 1966 to join the Canadian Foreign Service. Diplomatic assignments abroad included Consul to the Philippines, Attaché in Trinidad, Consul in New York, Consul in Hong Kong, Consul General in Birmingham England, High Commissioner to Guyana with dual accreditation as Ambassador to Suriname, and finally two years as Minister-Counsellor in London England.



John and Mary retired to Victoria where they established a network of tremendous friends with whom they enjoyed years of entertaining and wonderful times. John loved nature and the big outdoors, capturing many beautiful scenes through water colour paintings and photography of birds and flowers. John was predeceased by his forever beloved wife Mary in 2001 and their 33-year-old beautiful daughter Karen in 1992.



Former President of the Victoria Lawn Bowling Club, John played for many years with Betty Walker who later became his loving, long-time companion. He is survived by his two sons Ross (Darcy) and Robert (Heather) along with five wonderful grandchildren; Sean, Shane, Ally, Laura, and Julia.



