Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Malcolm Phillips. View Sign Obituary

PHILLIPS, John Malcolm August 14, 1931 - May 14, 2019 John (Dad) passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, surrounded by family. We are saying goodbye to our Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, but we will one day meet again. John was born in England in 1931, and came to Canada in 1947 with his father and sister. He settled in Victoria and completed his high school education at Victoria High. He attended Cadet training at Royal Roads, and also worked as a fishing guide and hand at a marina in Mill Bay, BC. John went to the University of Manitoba and attained his Bachelor of Architecture in 1956. He worked as a surveyor in Alberta to put himself through school, and met his future wife, Irene, of 59 years. John also completed continued studies and received his Master of Public Administration. John worked in Victoria, beginning with the architectural firm 'Burley and Wagg', before moving on to work in the Ministry of Health for approximately 30 years. He designed dental offices, worked on hospitals, emergency wards and clinics throughout BC. He also had a hand in the sloping wheelchair accessible sidewalks at intersections, ambulance interiors, the metric conversion committee, and various handicapped accessible committees around town. Although he was proud of his many contributions during the Ministry of Health years and designing accessible housing for seniors and individuals with varying abilities, he was particularly proud of his iconic Oak Bay Marina and Restaurant design. John also enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, beekeeping, the cabin at Campbell Lake, and field trips with the Rockhound Club that he and Irene belonged to for many years. When he retired, he started a consulting business with Irene, and they worked together for a number of years improving Seniors Planning. John was predeceased by his wife Irene and leaves behind his 6 children; Kari (Dave), Jeremy (Ann), Roderick (Gillian), Gregory, Rory, Ian (Laura), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a private ceremony to honour our father. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Abbyfield Housing or Nigel House. Condolences may be offered to the family at







PHILLIPS, John Malcolm August 14, 1931 - May 14, 2019 John (Dad) passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, surrounded by family. We are saying goodbye to our Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, but we will one day meet again. John was born in England in 1931, and came to Canada in 1947 with his father and sister. He settled in Victoria and completed his high school education at Victoria High. He attended Cadet training at Royal Roads, and also worked as a fishing guide and hand at a marina in Mill Bay, BC. John went to the University of Manitoba and attained his Bachelor of Architecture in 1956. He worked as a surveyor in Alberta to put himself through school, and met his future wife, Irene, of 59 years. John also completed continued studies and received his Master of Public Administration. John worked in Victoria, beginning with the architectural firm 'Burley and Wagg', before moving on to work in the Ministry of Health for approximately 30 years. He designed dental offices, worked on hospitals, emergency wards and clinics throughout BC. He also had a hand in the sloping wheelchair accessible sidewalks at intersections, ambulance interiors, the metric conversion committee, and various handicapped accessible committees around town. Although he was proud of his many contributions during the Ministry of Health years and designing accessible housing for seniors and individuals with varying abilities, he was particularly proud of his iconic Oak Bay Marina and Restaurant design. John also enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, beekeeping, the cabin at Campbell Lake, and field trips with the Rockhound Club that he and Irene belonged to for many years. When he retired, he started a consulting business with Irene, and they worked together for a number of years improving Seniors Planning. John was predeceased by his wife Irene and leaves behind his 6 children; Kari (Dave), Jeremy (Ann), Roderick (Gillian), Gregory, Rory, Ian (Laura), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. There will be a private ceremony to honour our father. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Abbyfield Housing or Nigel House. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close