Donald John McCaskill, age 65, passed away suddenly at Victoria General Hospital. He is survived by his daughters Tracy (Andrew) and Carly (Keelan), grandchildren Kaye and Logan, sister Lynn and brother Ian.
John is best remembered for his time playing for the Oak Bay Wanderers, tending to his roses, as well as cheering on the Canucks.
No service, by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada will be accepted with gratitude.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020