McCLEARY, Dr. John 1964 - 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Dr. John McCleary, shortly after celebrating his 55th birthday. John fought a courageous battle with cancer but passed away peacefully at home, cared for and surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 31 years, Dr. Lesia Hyzka, and their five children, Connor, Brennen, Aidan, Mara, and Devin. He is also survived by his three siblings, Robert, Missy, and Suzanne and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. We will forever remember John as a quiet gentle soul who was a wonderful partner, a loving father and a compassionate veterinarian. "What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others". John has woven himself intricately into our lives and will remain forever in our hearts and souls. Condolences may be left at







5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

