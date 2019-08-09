Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Money. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

MONEY, John Professor emeritus, fellow royal historical society John was born in Coventry UK to Harry and Dorothy Money née Poole. He was educated at Uppingham, and after national service in the Royal Navy, he went to Cambridge in 1960 to study History. The result in 1967 was a PhD thesis, the first of its kind which sought to break new ground by looking at the Social History of ideas in the Provinces, specifically the West Midlands, instead of London. John came to the University of Victoria in 1967 and remained there till his retirement in 2004. During that time he served as Chair of the History Department, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science, and was a long serving member of the Senate. He very much enjoyed being involved in the beginnings of a university, which is now one of the leading schools in Canada. John was a voracious reader and researcher. His first book, Experience and Identity: Birmingham and the West Midlands 1760-1793 (which discussed the cultural history of the Industrial Revolution) is still acknowledged as a pioneering work in the field. John had wide ranging interests and contributed to prestigious journals in the areas of the commercial marketing of knowledge, the evolution and influence of freemasonry, the emergence of a "middle class" mentality, and the interactions of science, technology and dissent in the English Provinces. One of these articles, appearing in the Cambridge Historical Journal, is distinguished by being one of the ten most cited by other Historians. More recently, John devoted himself to producing an edition (with commentary) of the Diarist John Cannon, a self taught Somerset Farmer's son. This was seen as a work of lasting value as it documented the writer's growing awareness of himself and his times, again largely in the Provinces outside of London. Even during the last 5 years, while suffering from complications following surgery in 2013, John continued to research and write. One of John's colleagues said that John led a well rounded life. He always played sport: rugby with the Castaways (continuing to be vocal at their games even during the time of his diminished mobility), cricket for Albion, field hockey with Oak Bay, tennis at the Oak Bay tennis club and latterly golf, where he had a huge drive veering right! It seems strange now but in 1967 John's picture was in the papers as a Professor who rode his bike to the University. He rode his bike everywhere and two summers ago, bought himself a tricycle, which he was able to use for a short time during his health challenges. John was also an avid musician. He sang in several community choirs: The Amity Singers, The Byng Singers, and most recently with the Victoria Philharmonic choir. He was founding President of the Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra and served on the Board for many years. An amateur cellist, he rejoiced in the musical expertise of his children, Kirsty a violinist and Alasdair a cellist. Predeceased by his brother Nigel and sister June, John leaves Helen, his loving partner of nearly 52 years, daughter Kirsty, son Alasdair, son-in-law Ethan Neville, grandchildren Kyla and Eli, brother Adrian, and sisters in law Carole and Elisa. The family would like to thank the many, many doctors and nurses working at the Jubilee and Hospice who have touched John's life, and in particular our community nurse Darshan Bains, who has been a constant source of support and friendship. A service will be held in Saint John the Divine, 1611 Quadra Street at 2pm on Monday August 19th , followed by a reception in the Baumann Centre, 925 Balmoral Road. Friends may direct donations to the John Money Memorial Scholarship at the University of Victoria by calling 250-721-7624. Tributes and memories can be shared by visiting





