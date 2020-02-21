MOTALA, John 1950 - 2020 We are saddened to announce John's death after a brief struggle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Wendy, sons Michael and Jason (Carolina), daughter Laura (Mason) Phillips and grandson, Benjamin. He was born in Pembroke, Ontario, graduated from the University of Western Ontario and worked as a statistician at StatsCan before accepting a position at the IMF in Washington, D.C. He became a world traveler and was much respected by colleagues. After retirement he moved to Victoria where he worked out regularly at the Y and continued his passion for cycling. A Graveside Service for family and close friends will be held. Special thanks to the excellent care he received at the Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020