John was challenged with emphysema for many years but it was cancer that brought his life to a quick end. It is fair to say that John has lived a full life that many could only dream of. John shared many years fishing, boating and Golfing. He is touched many hearts in his life and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Beverley and sons Marty and Trevor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store