CRANE, John "Jack" Mundell With sadness we announce the unexpected death of John "Jack" Mundell Crane on February 27, 2020 in Saanich, BC. Jack was born on January 22, 1935 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. No man is an island entire of itself; Every man is a piece of the continent, A part of the main; If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, As well as if a promontory were, As well as any manner of thy friends Or of thine own were; Any man's death diminishes me, Because I am involved in mankind. And therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee. John Donne A Memorial Celebration will be held on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. The family would like to thank the entire staff of 400 Cook West, The Heights, for their excellent care of Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heights at Mount View, 3814 Carey Road, Victoria, BC, V8Z 4C4. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020