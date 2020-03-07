Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Nanton "Tony" Clark. View Sign Obituary

CLARK, John Nanton "Tony" Of Kingston, passed away at Kingston Health Sciences Centre with family around him, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was 88. Thanks to the wonderful people on Davies 3 for their care and support. Born August 2, 1931 in Victoria, BC, to Herbert Davison Clark and Kathleen Victoria (nee Wootton), Tony attended Royal Roads, then moved to Kingston to study at the Royal Military College (3115). He met Margaret Anne (Wartman). They married in 1953. Graduating from Queens University with a B.S.M.E. in 1954, Tony joined Pratt & Whitney Canada, retiring in 1991 as Vice President of Marketing. Tony felt privileged to have been involved in the Avro Arrow program, to have been in aviation at a time when it was expanding, and to have made many friends along the way while travelling to many places. Tony and Margaret settled in St. Lambert, QC to raise the family. Tony volunteered with St. Andrews Presbyterian church, helped renovate and establish the Musee Marsil, and was instrumental in creating the new CEGEP, Champlain College St. Lambert. Tony and Margaret built a cottage near Westport, loving time spent there with family and friends. After retirement they returned to Kingston to be close to the girls and their granddaughter. Tony joined Sydenham Street United Church, volunteering as Chair of the Property Committee where he oversaw the renovation of the sanctuary and many other projects, and was one of the prime motivators of what is now The Spire. He also served on the board of the Cataraqui Cemetery. Tony was a loving father and grandfather to his two daughters, Victoria Ruthven (Kirby) and Nancy Clark (David), and to granddaughter Olivia Ruthven. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, his sisters Shelagh Houston and Heather Wiginton, and by his half-brother Ted Clark (Sharyn), he is survived by half-brother Bert Clark (Hana). Tony will be remembered by all his wonderful nieces and nephews as well: Colin, Richard and Cameron Wiginton, Larry and Kathleen Houston, Cameron, Aymen and Jordan Clark. He will also be remembered by his many relatives and friends from coast to coast. Tony was cremated and his Celebration of Life will be at Sydenham Street United Church, 82 Sydenham Street, Kingston, on Thursday March 12 at 11:00 am., followed by a reception. Interment in spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Friends of The Spire www.thespirekingston.org/home-2/donate/ or to Napanee Community Kitten Rescue www.napaneecommunitykittenrescue.ca/donate/ would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to CATARAQUI CEMETERY AND FUNERAL SERVICES. Please feel free to share your memories of Tony online at www.cataraquicemetery.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020

